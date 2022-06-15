Spokane aquatic centers set to reopen Monday

The city of Spokane’s six aquatic centers are set to reopen early next week.

The Comstock, AM Cannon, Hillyard, Liberty, Shadle and Witter pools will open Monday through Aug. 26, Spokane Parks and Recreation announced in a release.

All pools will be open from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday, while certain pools will also open from 6:30 to 8 p.m. depending on the day. Pools are closed on Sundays.

A free SplashPass is still required to access city pools. Anyone who had a SplashPass last season does not need to register for a new one this year.

To sign up for a SplashPass, visit my.spokanecity.org/recreation/aquatics or call (509) 755-2489.

The city will also on Monday reopen splash pads near schools at Mission Park, Nevada Park, Grant Park and Harmon-Shipley Park. Most of the city’s other splash pads were reopened at the end of May.

For more information about the city’s aquatic centers, including swimming lessons and rentals, visit spokanerec.org.