100 years ago in Eastern Washington: A ‘dry squad’ raided what was believed at the time to be the state’s biggest moonshine ring ever

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. To learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column, click here .

The sheriff’s “dry squad” raided what it called the largest moonshine operation in the state’s history on Long Lake.

The mammoth still was “located under a cliff at Long Lake and was accessible only by boat.” It could produce 60 gallons a day and had vats that could hold 3,500 gallons of mash.

When the dry squad embarked on the raid, officers were able to drive close enough to see the still from the top of a cliff. But they had no way to get down to it. The raid was delayed while the officers detoured several miles to secure a boat.

By the time they arrived by boat, whoever was operating the still had skedaddled. Yet the officers seized the complete operation, which included a 5-foot-high brick furnace, 30 feet of copper tubing and a pump to draw water from the lake. About 20 gallons of finished moonshine was found and destroyed.

The sheriff’s squad had been tipped to the location of the still after raiding a house near Hillyard, which contained 40 gallons of moonshine apparently distilled at the Long Lake operation.

The investigation was continuing.

From the streetcar beat: The Spokane City Council formally approved the city’s historic streetcar merger by a unanimous vote.

This was indeed a formality, since the two streetcar lines had been operating since June 1 as one entity, named the Spokane United Railways, following a vote of the people.

The merger had been considered necessary to keep the beleaguered streetcar systems from failing.

As part of the new franchise, Spokane United Railways was granted the right to run “trolley buses” to “supplement or supplant” the streetcars. This seemed like a minor provision at the time, but by the 1930s buses would supplant all of the streetcars.