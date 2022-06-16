The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Partly Cloudy Night 68° Partly Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Business

Extreme heat and humidity kill thousands of cattle in Kansas

UPDATED: Thu., June 16, 2022

Cattle are shown in Herington, Kansas, in this undated photo. Extreme heat has been blamed for the death of thousands of cattle in Kansas. (Washington Post )
Cattle are shown in Herington, Kansas, in this undated photo. Extreme heat has been blamed for the death of thousands of cattle in Kansas. (Washington Post )
By Amy Cheng Washington Post Washington Post

Thousands of cattle in Kansas have died in recent days due to high heat and humidity, dealing a blow to one of the country’s leading cattle production states as the industry grapples with extreme weather and rising production costs linked to the war in Ukraine.

At least 2,000 cattle are known to have died as of Tuesday, a spokesman for the Kansas Department of Health and Environment said, according to Reuters.

That tally was based on the number of requests the agency received to help dispose of carcasses, he said.

With more than 6.5 million cattle raised in the state, Kansas has the third-largest cattle farming industry in the nation, behind Texas and Nebraska.

During the past month, the national drought tracker has released two statements warning that the northwestern and north-central regions of Kansas face drought conditions. Eight counties received extreme drought warnings.

Temperatures spiked over the weekend to more than 100 degrees in many parts of the state, sending animals into heat stress, according to data from Kansas State University.

High humidity levels and a lack of cooling wind compounded the heat and helped create a punishing environment for cattle.

A high of 100 degrees is expected to last at least through Friday, but stronger winds and lower humidity could cut down on cattle deaths, agricultural meteorologist Drew Lerner told Reuters.

“It’s going to be oppressively hot and stressful for the animals,” Lerner added.

Economic fallout from the war in Ukraine has reverberated across the world, affecting industries that depend on key Russian and Ukrainian agricultural products.

The price of beef, pork and poultry has risen significantly in the United States, in part because animal feed such as corn accounts for 60% of the cost associated with raising livestock. Ukraine is one of the world’s largest corn producers.

Scientists have also drawn a connection between heat stress among livestock and climate change.

In March, a peer-reviewed study written by an international group of researchers concluded that the global cattle farming sector may lose between $15 billion and $40 billion each year by the end of the century, depending on levels of greenhouse gas emissions.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox

Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.

Top stories in Business

Most read stories