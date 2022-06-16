Family Calendar

Storytime Play and Learn – Share books and songs and spend some time in open play with learning activities and craft projects. Open to preschoolers and their families. Available at various times and library branches, throughout the week. Through December 31. Visit spokanelibrary.org for more information. Spokane Public Library.

Teen Summer Reading BookBlitz – The Coeur d’Alene Public Library is doing a Teen Summer Reading BookBlitz, ages 13-19. To join, simply review four books, and you’ll get the fifth one free! Punch cards available at Coeur d’Alene Library. The grand prize winner will be selected at the end of the summer. Through August 31, noon. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. (208) 769-2315.

Adult Summer Reading Program – Pick up a punch card at the front desk, read four books, get four punches, and use your card as a coupon for a free book at the Friends of the Coeur d’Alene Public Library Bookstore. Through Aug. 31.Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. (208) 769-2315.

Opera-tunities: Carmen and the Bull at Spirit Lake Library – Ferdinand the Bull is set to the music of Bizet’s famous opera, Carmen. This new version will delight all ages with its timeless theme, be true to yourself. Tuesday, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Spirit Lake Library, 32575 N. Fifth Ave., Spirit Lake, Idaho. (208) 623-5353.

Riverfront Eats – Food Truck Series for local food. A portion of the proceeds will go towards free and low cost programming in Riverfront Park. Tuesdays through August, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Riverfront Park, 507 N. Howard St., North of the Rotary Fountain. (509) 625-6601.

Drop in and Write – Bring works in progress to share, get inspired with creative prompts and spend some focused time writing. Tuesday, 5:30-7 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. (509) 279-0299.

Summer Parkways – Join friends, family and neighbors for fitness and fun at this annual summer solstice community event, Spokane’s biggest block party on the South Hill. For more information visit: summerparkways.com. Tuesday, 6-9 p.m. Manito-Comstock neighborhoods. (509) 263-8094.

Virtual Storytime – A virtual storytime for preschoolers held on Zoom. Visit events.spokanelibrary.org/events to register. Wednesday, 10-10:30 a.m. Presented by Spokane Public Library. Free.

Wonder Wednesdays – A virtual storytime featuring books about imagination, creativity, adventure and exploration. Visit cdalibrary.com/library-events for the Zoom link. Wednesday, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. (208) 769-2315.

Family Literacy: Summer Park Series – Support reading at home and improve reading skills. Free program open to all ages and their parents. Snacks and books will be provided. Parent participation is required and not a drop off. Visit bit.ly/3tG1ioC to register. For more information call (208) 769-2315. Wednesday, 1-3 p.m. McCuen Park, 420 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene.

Drawing Fundamentals for Teens – Marlene Laurich leads students in line, shape, form and space drawing techniques. Open to children age 12-15. Sponsored by the Kalispel Tribe youth art grant. Supplies and snacks provided. Call (509) 447-9277 or visit createarts.org to register. Masks required. Wednesday, 3-5 p.m. Create Art Center, 900 W. Fourth St., Newport.

Drop in and Draw – Explore different artistic mediums, develop skills and ideas and get feedback. Open to all ages. Wednesday, 5:30-7 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. (509) 279-0299.

Drop in and Play – Play board and card games together in a relaxing, positive environment. Open to all ages. Thursday, noon-2 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. (509) 279-0299.

Marshmallow Engineering – After school STEM program, building creations using only marshmallows and toothpicks. This program will take place in the Story Room. Thursdays through June, 4-5 p.m. Ages 6-11. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. (208) 769-2315.

Dungeons and Dragons for Teens – Play a virtual game of Dungeons and Dragons with teens in the Spokane area. All skill levels welcome. For more information and to register, visit events.spokanelibrary.org/events. Friday, 3-5 p.m. Presented by Spokane Public Library. Free.

Minecraft Club – Explore architecture, engineering and art through Minecraft. Participants are given a building prompt and a brief lesson then join a Minecraft world to build around the prompt. Friday, 3:30-5:30 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. (509) 279-0299.

Hoopfest – The world’s largest 3-on-3 basketball tournament. Beyond basketball, the weekend features concerts, shopping, food, and entertainment. A map of the event is available at spokanehoopfest.net, which will also be updated with schedules and standings as the event progresses. Saturday-June 27, 8 a.m.

Science From Home – Librarian Molly presents a science experiment each week on the Library’s Facebook page, facebook.com/SpokaneCountyLibraryDistrict. For children ages 8 and older and their families. Saturday, 10-11 a.m. Spokane County Library District. (509) 893-8200.

Art, Animals and Garden with Aleah Gilmore – Explore a variety of art techniques and media in the presence of the rescued animals who call River’s Wish Animal Sanctuary home, learning about plants while drawing them. Presented by Spokane Art School. Closed-toe shoes are required. One week class held Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-noon. Ages 6-8 class is June 27-July 1; ages 8-14 classes held July 4-8 and July 11-15. River’s Wish Animal Sanctuary, 11511 W. Garfield Road. $165. (509) 951-3650.

Mariners Grand Slam Camps – Coming to Spokane for the first time ever, Grand Slam Camps are offered for all skill levels featuring half or full day camps for grades 1-6. Opportunity for boys and girls to learn fundamentals, the latest techniques, hustle and class by professional educators and instructors. Monday, June 27-30, 9 a.m. Franklin Park, 5100 N. Division St. $150 – $286.

Level Up! Game Based Learning Day Camp for Teens – Board games, card games, dice games, and more. Please Note: Summer camp at the makerspace is a unique opportunity we wish to make available to as many youth in the community as possible. To help us achieve this goal, each child may only be registered for one week of camp at Gizmo. We may open camps to second-time registration at a later date if spots do not fill. Monday, June 27-July 1, 9:30 a.m. North Idaho College, 1000 W. Garden Ave., Coeur d’Alene. $225.00.

Eric Herman – Eric Herman is performing all over Spokane with his comedy, creativity and child-friendly music. For more information on locations and times of performances visit: erichermanmusic.com. All ages. June 27-July 1, 10 a.m.

Scribbler’s Society Virtual Writing Club – Writers of all ages meet via Zoom to write, edit drafts and take part in critique sessions. Email Lindsay Moore at lmoore@cdalibrary.org to register. June 27, 3-4 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. (208) 769-2315.