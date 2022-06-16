The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  Crime/Public Safety

Former Coeur d’Alene School District teacher convicted of lewd conduct with minors

UPDATED: Thu., June 16, 2022

By Garrett Cabeza garrettc@spokesman.com(509) 459-5135

A jury convicted a former Hayden Meadows Elementary School teacher of two counts of lewd conduct with a minor under 16 after a three-day trial this week.

Although 64-year-old Ronald Stone was a former educator, the conduct that formed the basis for the charges was not connected to his employment, according to a Kootenai County Prosecutor’s Office news release.

The two victims testified to abuse that happened between 1992 and 2006, at ages between 3 and 15, the release said. Stone was taken into custody following the guilty verdict.

Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 15.

