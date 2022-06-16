Former Coeur d’Alene School District teacher convicted of lewd conduct with minors
UPDATED: Thu., June 16, 2022
A jury convicted a former Hayden Meadows Elementary School teacher of two counts of lewd conduct with a minor under 16 after a three-day trial this week.
Although 64-year-old Ronald Stone was a former educator, the conduct that formed the basis for the charges was not connected to his employment, according to a Kootenai County Prosecutor’s Office news release.
The two victims testified to abuse that happened between 1992 and 2006, at ages between 3 and 15, the release said. Stone was taken into custody following the guilty verdict.
Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 15.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.