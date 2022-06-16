Former Gonzaga guard David Stockton back on U.S. roster for FIBA World Cup qualifiers

David Stockton is back with the U.S. team for the next stage of FIBA World Cup qualifying.

The former Gonzaga point guard helped the U.S. go 2-0 in February with wins over Puerto Rico and Mexico in Washington, D.C. Stockton played 37 minutes, made 5 of 7 3-pointers and finished with 21 points and seven assists.

The Americans visit Puerto Rico on July 1 and Cuba on July 4 in the third of six qualifying windows for the 2023 FIBA World Cup. The 12-man roster includes February holdovers Jordan Bell, Langston Galloway, George King and Stockton. The rest of the roster: Quinn Cook, Cody Demps, Michael Frazier, Justin Jackson, DaQuan Jeffries, John Jenkins, Noah Vonleh and former BYU standout Erik Mika. All 12 have previous experience with USA Basketball on national or junior national teams.

Former NBA and college coach Jim Boylen returns as head coach with Othella Harrington and Ty Ellis serving as assistant coaches.

Stockton, 30, averaged 12.4 points, 4.6 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 10 games with the NBA G League Memphis Hustle last season. He’s played with Memphis for the past two years.

Stockton, son of Hall of Famer John Stockton, averaged 10.0 points and 3.0 assists for U.S. World Cup-qualifying teams in February and June/July 2018.

Stockton averaged 19.9 minutes, 4.8 points and 3.1 assists in 138 career games at Gonzaga from 2011-14. The Gonzaga Prep grad started all 36 games as a senior while averaging 7.4 points and 4.1 assists.