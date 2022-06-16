Front Porch: Small stuff sometimes fatherhood’s best gifts

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. To learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column, click here .

Father’s Day accolades sometimes overlook the smaller things that go into being a good father. These things can just be moments along the journey or things a parent chooses not to do, but they matter. They just don’t usually become the kind of thank yous that appear on a Father’s Day mug.

I think of two of them when I appreciate the fathering my husband, Bruce, provided for our sons.

The first one concerns our older son Carl, who was always a good student. School work and learning came easily to him. He read it once and he had it. He did it once and he got it. And all kinds of subjects interested him, which is why college was so great for him – what a smorgasbord of stuff to feast on.

Once he moved from elementary school to junior high, I didn’t check his homework. There was never a need, and he preferred it that way.

But in high school, there was one quarter when he brought home a D in algebra. We never insisted on all-A’s, just that the boys do their best – which was usually an A or an occasional B. So we all sat down and we asked what was with the grade.

We were pretty sure he was mastering the work. Was there a conflict with the teacher? Was something else going on?

He just wasn’t turning in his homework. It didn’t interest him. We informed him that wasn’t an option. Then Bruce told our son that every evening, Carl was to show him the day’s completed algebra homework, and Bruce was going select one of the problems that Carl would have to explain to him – how he did it and how he got the answer he got. “Explain it to me like I’ve never seen an algebraic equation before.”

A chill filled the room. But every night, that’s what happened. Think of the expression, “If looks could kill …” It was awful. For both of them.

It was never really about the algebra. It was about the work ethic, and, fortunately, it didn’t last too long because Carl decided it was in his best interest to do what was required of him in school, if for no other reason than to avoid the ordeal of reporting to his father each night. The homework got done, the grades went up, algebra was passed and he went on to take, at his own choosing, electives in higher math.

But during the ordeal – and it was killing me to see my two guys suffering through this – I asked Bruce how he was handling the venom that was pouring out of our teenager’s eyes. Bruce is a plain-spoken man. What he said was, “I love him enough to let him hate me.”

Our younger son, Sam, was born with advanced fine motor skills (there’s a test you take at 12 months of age, and he blew off the chart in that area) but not such hot large muscle coordination initially. He was also splay-footed. When he walked, it was hard to understand how he could do so without falling over. Watching him run was painful, as he was so obviously uncomfortable.

We worked hard to help him learn to walk with his toes pointed straight ahead.

That turned out rather an ironic thing, because when he became and teenager and began what is an ongoing lifetime of work in the theater – acting, singing, directing, choreographing – he also became a dancer (we did not see that coming!) and had to relearn how to walk and move with toes pointed out.

He always enjoyed and was good at good swimming, but other sports – ones involving a ball or running – not so good, things we didn’t realize until he tried them.

Bruce has always been a good athlete. He played football in high school and was outstanding (he’s embarrassed when I say that, but it’s true), and was even named to Alaska’s state all-star high school football team. He raced sled dogs. And he succeeded in sports beyond high school as well.

Sports were important to him growing up, and he firmly believed they help shape boys as they mature in society as well as often providing life-long friendships.

And so, he tried to guide Sam into sports. We put him in T-ball. He found the flowers in the outfield much more interesting than what was happening on the field of play. Bruce tried to teach Sam to ski. Sam sat down in the snow and ate the snow off the tips of the skis. But swimming was fun for him, where those not-yet-quite-corrected duck feet probably came in handy.

Bruce had seen too many Little League fathers – the ones who push their kids too hard, yelling and screaming to berate them – and never was nor ever would be one of them. So he assessed what was going on with our boy and put aside his own focus on a childhood filled with sports and stopped trying to find one for a kid who would rather sit and draw. This was Sam’s childhood, not Bruce’s.

Sam would ride bikes with friends and swim (just for fun, not competitively). That would be enough. There were other things we could cheer him on in, things that Sam loved doing. Bruce wanted his boy to be healthy, but he also wanted him to feel good about himself.

If our sons – who have a warm and good relationship with their father – actually were to give Bruce a Father’s Day mug on Sunday, I’m sure there are any number of things they might express gratitude for, but I think the appropriate one from Carl could very well read “Thanks for the Quadratic Equation” and Sam’s might say “Thanks for Not Playing Baseball with Me.”

No need for a mug. They’ve turned into fine men. That’s gift enough.

