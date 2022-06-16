The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  Crime/Public Safety

Single-vehicle crash in North Spokane injures four

UPDATED: Thu., June 16, 2022

By Quinn Welsch quinnw@spokesman.com(509) 459-5469
Four people were taken to the hospital after their vehicle went off the road and landed upside down in a ditch near Five Mile Road and Waikiki Road around 3 a.m. on Thursday morning.

An initial investigation indicated that the car was speeding east on Five Mile Road when the driver lost control at a curve and crossed over Waikiki, crashing into the ditch. All four occupants are adults, a news release from the sheriff’s office said.

Impairment was a likely factor in the crash, the sheriff’s office said. The crash is still under investigation.

That portion of Waikiki was closed until a little before 9 a.m. Thursday morning.

