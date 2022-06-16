This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

"James Patterson: The Stories of My Life" by James Patterson. (Little, Brown and Company/TNS) (Little, Brown and Company/TNS/TNS)

Tribune News Service

Bestsellers

From Publishers Weekly

Fiction

1. “Sparring Partners,” John Grisham (Doubleday)

2. “Tom Clancy: Zero Hour,” Don Bentley (Putnam)

3. “Nightwork: A Novel,” Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s)

4. “Meant to Be: A Novel,” Emily Giffin (Ballantine)

5. “The Omega Factor,” Steve Berry (Grand Central)

6. “Run, Rose, Run,” Dolly Parton and James Patterson (Little, Brown)

7. “22 Seconds,” James Patterson and Maxine Paetro (Little, Brown)

8. “Counterfeit: A Novel,” Kirstin Chen (Morrow)

9. “Dream Town,” David Baldacci (Grand Central)

10. “Nightcrawling: A Novel,” Leila Mottley (Knopf)

Nonfiction

1. “James Patterson: The Stories of My Life,” James Patterson (Little, Brown)

2. “The Power of One More: The Ultimate Guide to Happiness and Success,” Ed Mylett (Wiley)

3. “Scars and Stripes: An Unapologetically American Story of Fighting the Taliban, UFC Warriors, and Myself,” Tim Kennedy And Nick Palmisciano (Atria)

4. “Killing the Killers: The Secret War Against Terrorists (Bill O’Reilly’s Killing Series),” Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard (St. Martin’s)

5. “Us: Getting Past You and Me to Build a More Loving Relationship,” Terrence Real (Rodale)

6. “Happy-Go-Lucky,” David Sedaris (Little, Brown)

7. “Saving Nine: The Fight Against the Left’s Audacious Plan to Pack the Supreme Court and Destroy American Liberty,” Mike Lee (Center Street)

8. “Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience,” Brene Brown (Random House)

9. “Finding Me,” Viola Davis (HarperOne)

10. “Here’s the Deal: A Memoir,” Kellyanne Conway (Threshold)