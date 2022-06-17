7-year-old girl struck in crosswalk on Highway 95 in Worley
UPDATED: Fri., June 17, 2022
An 81-year-old driver of a Subaru Forester struck a 7-year-old girl in a crosswalk on U.S. Highway 95 Friday morning in Worley, according to Idaho State Police.
The driver, a Fernwood, Idaho, woman, was traveling north on the highway approaching South Third Street around 10:15 a.m. when the crash occurred, troopers said in a news release.
The girl was taken to a hospital and her condition is unclear. The highway was blocked for about two hours, the release said.
ISP is investigating.
