News >  Crime/Public Safety

7-year-old girl struck in crosswalk on Highway 95 in Worley

UPDATED: Fri., June 17, 2022

By Garrett Cabeza garrettc@spokesman.com(509) 459-5135

An 81-year-old driver of a Subaru Forester struck a 7-year-old girl in a crosswalk on U.S. Highway 95 Friday morning in Worley, according to Idaho State Police.

The driver, a Fernwood, Idaho, woman, was traveling north on the highway approaching South Third Street around 10:15 a.m. when the crash occurred, troopers said in a news release.

The girl was taken to a hospital and her condition is unclear. The highway was blocked for about two hours, the release said.

ISP is investigating.

