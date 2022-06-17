Arts Wrap: Bazaar 2022, ‘Carmen and the Bull,’ ‘Spokane Youth Ballet’

Returning to Main Street and the heart of downtown, Terrain’s Bazaar is back for another year of celebrating local artists and artisans.

Climbing back toward pre-COVID numbers, this year’s Bazaar will feature more than 95 booths selling fine art, accessories, jewelry, clothing, ceramics and various housewares. The event will run 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday.

In addition to creator booths, Bazaar will feature an all-day lineup of live music, food from local vendors and an assortment of activities for the whole family.

To inquire about volunteering at Bazaar, visit bit.lyBazaar2021Volunteer. For information, visit terrainspokane.com/bazaar.

Opera Truck begins touring ‘Carmen and the Bull’

Inland Northwest Opera’s Opera Truck series will begin touring their production of “Carmen and the Bull” on June 21 with a free performance at Spirit Lake Library at 10:30 a.m.

A retelling of the children’s story “Ferdinand the Bull,” this light-hearted opera is set to the music of Georges Bizet’s masterpiece, “Carmen.”

Further dates will see the production visiting various schools, parks and libraries across the region. For a list of public performance dates and venues, visit inlandnwopera.com.

To keep up with the production as dates are added, follow Inland Northwest Opera on Facebook and Instagram @inlandnwopera.

Spokane Youth Ballet takes the stage

Returning to the stage of the Martin Woldson Theater at The Fox, Spokane Youth Ballet will give its annual summer performance on Friday, June 17, at 7:00 pm.

Performed by a cast of local young artists, the evening’s program will include “La Boutique Fantasque,” a comedic one-act ballet, and a restaging of Phaedra Jarrett’s original ballet “Prairie Tales.”

Set in a Parisian doll shop at the turn of the century, “La Boutique Fantasque,” or “The Magic Toyshop,” follows a pair of Can-can dolls who, upon realizing they are to be sold to different families, decide to take matters into their own hands and stick together. The performance will feature guest artist Benjamin Tucker of the Oklahoma City Ballet and Spokane Academy of Dance alumna Kaelyn Frederick alongside students of the Academy.

Taking a turn through the old west, “Prairie Tales” forms a window into the lives of women and girls set to Aaron Copland’s orchestral arrangements of classic American folk songs. Divided by class, age, belief and status, the characters gradually learn to overcome their differences through compassion and empathy.

For tickets, visit foxtheaterspokane.org or call the box office at (509) 624-1200. Admission: $15-$25 for in-person, $40 per device for virtual viewing.

For information, visit Spokane Academy of Dance on Facebook or at spokaneacademyofdance.com and search for “Spokane Youth Ballet.”