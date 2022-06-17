Hillsboro clobbers four home runs in rout of Indians

From staff reports

Hillsboro put on a power display Friday night at Avista Stadium.

The Hops rapped out 19 hits and blasted four home runs in a 12-3 win over Spokane (30-29) in a Northwest League game.

The Indians’ Zac Veen stole home to tie the game at 3-all in the bottom of the third inning, but Spokane’s offense petered out. Hillsboro (28-31) was just getting rolling.

A.J. Vukovich hit a two-run shot in the fifth to give the Hops a 5-3 edge.

Hillsboro added a run in the sixth with Shane Muntz’s RBI single. The Hops put the game out of reach with four more runs in the seventh. Tim Tawa, whose two-run homer in the third gave Hillsboro a 3-2 lead, capped the seventh-inning outburst with a two-run double.

Adrian Del Castillo opened the scoring with a solo homer in the first for the Hops. Hillsboro’s Tristin English also hit a solo shot in the eighth.

The loss was the Indians’ second in a row after winning the first two contests in the six-game series.

Spokane’s Eddy Diaz tied the game at 1 in the first with a leadoff homer.

Drew Romo was the lone Indians player with multiple hits and finished 2 for 3 with a walk. Veen walked and had a hit and scored two runs.

Tawa, Del Castillo, Caleb Roberts and Danny Oriente each went 3 for 5, and Watkins was 2 for 4 for the Hops. Tawa finished with four RBIs.

The teams play again Saturday at 6:35 p.m.