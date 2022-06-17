Josh Firestine proves the military and comedy can go together

The Army and comedy are typically mutually exclusive. That is unless you count the hilarious classic film “Stripes,” in which Bill Murray yucks it up while rising through the service branch’s ranks.

“I was the Bill Murray of my platoon,” Josh Firestine said. “I was in the Army for eight-and-a-half years. It’s true that there aren’t many military guys who become comedians. There’s Gary Owen but not many others.”

Firestine, who is the executive assistant at the Spokane Comedy Club, will perform Friday and Saturday at the venue.

“I’ll talk about my family, my father, my children and current events,” said Firestine, 32. “I’ll talk about the military and how, now that I’m a father of an 8-year-old, I have to be friends with people I don’t like.”

Firestine will also be good for some off-color humor. “I like to tell dirty jokes,” he said. “You’ll get a bunch of everything but political humor when you come out and see me.”

Josh Firestine appears Friday and Saturday at the Spokane Comedy Club, 315 W. Sprague. Tickets are $20 and $28. Show times are 8:30 p.m. Friday and 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. Saturday. For more information, 509-318-9998,www.spokanecomedyclub.com