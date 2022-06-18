California offensive tackle Noah Dunham commits to Washington State
UPDATED: Sat., June 18, 2022
PULLMAN – Washington State’s football team secured a commitment from Noah Dunham, an offensive tackle from California’s prep ranks.
The 6-foot-5, 280-pounder out of Yuba City High announced Friday evening that he intends to become the sixth member of WSU’s class of 2023.
Dunham earned a three-star grade from 247Sports.com, which ranked him 60th among all OTs in the country and 54th among all high school recruits in California.
He received a scholarship offer from WSU in April, took a visit June 10, then chose the Cougars over offers from Arizona, San Diego State, Fresno State, Nevada and Utah State, among others.
Dunham anchored the Honkers’ prolific running game last year. Yuba City – located 40 miles north of Sacramento – piled up 3,388 rushing yards and 41 touchdowns on the ground, averaging 9.1 yards per carry.
The team finished 7-4 and fell in the quarterfinal round of the Sac-Joaquin Section Division III state playoffs.
