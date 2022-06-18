A Grip on Sports: Joel Dahmen sits atop the U.S. Open leaderboard though he probably has a joke or two about his position

A GRIP ON SPORTS • We have a bucket hat. And a self-deprecating sense of humor as we wander the golf course. Other than that, there is nothing similar between our game and that of Clarkston’s Joel Dahmen. That was abundantly clear Friday afternoon.

• Well, maybe one other thing. NBC will do whatever it takes to avoid showing our golf shots as well.

The peacock network didn’t seem to want to acknowledge Dahmen’s slow ascent up the U.S. Open leaderboard until Dahmen, who not only won two State 3A titles for the Bantams back in the day but played at the University of Washington as well, forced them.

All it took was a couple of bombs on the greens and a birdie string that gave him the outright lead at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts. At least for a little while.

Sure, we get it. There were names on the leaderboard. Names like defending champion Jon Rahm. Rory McIlroy. Two-time major winner Collin Morikawa. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler. Names people know. Stars that didn’t defect from the PGA Tour – one of NBC’s partners throughout the year – and take the Saudi Arabian money.

But NBC missed the boat a bit.

Dahmen’s game may not be as flashy and consistent as the abovementioned folks, but he’s worth every minute of air time. Especially when he’s playing as he did yesterday.

It’s his personality that really shines, though. No matter how well – or poorly – he’s playing, he has fun with the game. Always had, always will.

He’s a Twitter must-follow just for his interactions with his caddie, Geno Bonnalie. Or for his thoughts on air travel or food or motels or whatever. This weekend he’ll probably be Twitter-silent, though who knows what he might do if he wins a major for the first time. Maybe even take off his shirt, as he did this year in Phoenix.

After all, he’s the guy who told folks he doesn’t have the game to win such a prestigious – and difficult – tournament. He may just make fun of himself for a year if he can win the title tomorrow.

Today? He will join Morikawa in the final twosome. The duo is tied for the lead at 5-under 136 on a course we would probably shoot 136 for nine holes.

The cameras will focus on his opening swing and, if he does well, the world will learn about Clarkston, about Bonnelie’s affinity for Waffle Houses, about the Joel Dahmen folks in these parts know.

Or he could double bogey the first and NBC will never show him again.

Not that we think that will happen. But with Dahmen, you never know what you might get. Including another sub-par round on moving day that would make Sunday a joy to watch.

• No golf writer in America knows Dahmen better than Jim Meehan. He’s covered his career since the early days. The really early days. The S-R veteran has this coverage of yesterday’s round. He’ll also be glued to his TV today to see how Dahmen does. As should we all.

WSU: Klay Thompson has to be the most successful NBA player ever from Washington State. … Elsewhere in the Pac-12 and college sports, Jon Wilner has a mailbag in the Mercury News this morning. … Stanford begins its quest for another college World Series title this morning against Arkansas. … Colorado faces a make-or-break year on the football field.

Gonzaga: The career path of big men like Drew Timme has changed some in the past couple decades. But especially in the past few years.

Indians: Hillsboro made it two consecutive wins in Spokane, taking Friday night’s game 12-3. The Hops blasted four home runs in the rout.

Mariners: Robbie Ray hasn’t been the Robbie Ray the M’s figured they were getting when they signed the reigning American League Cy Young Award winner to a long-term contract. But he was last night. Bolstered by an offensive explosion, Ray threw 6 2/3 no-hit innings and led the M’s to an 8-1 victory over the visiting Angels. … Justin Upton was in the lineup for the first time, though he was hit in helmet with a fastball.

Storm: The first game after Sue Bird’s retirement announcement didn’t go like anyone in the organization would have wanted. Seattle fell in Connecticut.

Sounders: Seattle is back on the pitch tonight, seeking a statement win against LAFC.

• We’re busy today so we won’t be able to watch the U.S. Open live. But you can be assured we have the DVR set. We’re not missing what happens with Dahmen, even if we have to watch it late tonight. Until later …