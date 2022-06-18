Location of Pullman Juneteenth celebration incorrect
UPDATED: Sat., June 18, 2022
Juneteenth celebration site incorrect
Freedom Day, a Juneteenth celebration in Pullman, will run from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Elson S. Floyd Cultural Center. The location was incorrect in a story that ran on the cover of the Northwest section in Saturday’s newspaper.
