Location of Pullman Juneteenth celebration incorrect

UPDATED: Sat., June 18, 2022

Juneteenth celebration site incorrect

Freedom Day, a Juneteenth celebration in Pullman, will run from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Elson S. Floyd Cultural Center. The location was incorrect in a story that ran on the cover of the Northwest section in Saturday’s newspaper.

