Spokesman-Review still taking applications for one-of-a-kind paid high school journalism internship

From staff reports

Know a high school student who likes to write, cares about the community and is up for a full-time job this summer?

For the second year in a row, The Spokesman-Review is offering the nation’s only paid summer newspaper internship exclusively for high school students.

The four students selected for the Teen Journalism Institute will work full time in the newsroom, learning the trade and writing news and feature stories that will run in The Spokesman-Review.

The program is made possible with grant funding from Bank of America and support from the Innovia Foundation.

Last year, the newspaper’s high school interns wrote dozens of articles that appeared throughout the paper.

The opportunity is open to incoming high school juniors and seniors who are no younger than 16 and no older than 18. Interns must be able to get to and from The Spokesman-Review newsroom in downtown Spokane each day, with parking provided. Because of the large amount of applicants this program receives, students must be able to attend all eight weeks of the internship.

Last year, many of the high school interns continued their work with The Spokesman-Review as part-time jobs through the school year.

Applications must be submitted by Friday. Applications submitted earlier will be given preference.

Students can apply at spokesman.com/internship.