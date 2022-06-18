Washington State baseball standouts Kodie Kolden, Jake Meyer enter transfer portal

By Colton Clark The Spokesman-Review

PULLMAN – Kodie Kolden and Jake Meyer aren’t done playing college baseball, but their careers at Washington State are probably over.

The two Cougars standouts have entered the NCAA transfer portal, according to reports from Joe Doyle of Prospects Live.

Kolden, a four-year starter in WSU’s infield, and Meyer – a three-year starter at catcher – participated in the Cougars’ senior day ceremony on May 21, indicating that both would be leaving WSU.

A native of Post Falls and a graduate of Lake City High, Kolden claimed a starting role at third base as a true freshman in 2019 before shifting to shortstop for the remainder of his WSU career. He made 104 starts at that position over the next three seasons and was a semifinalist for the Brooks Wallace Award – given to the nation’s top shortstop – in 2021.

As a Cougar, Kolden hit .269 (154 for 572) with eight home runs, 85 RBIs, 17 doubles, three triples and 90 runs scored. He reached base at a .340 clip and slugged .351.

From Scottsdale, Arizona, Meyer began his collegiate career at the University of Arizona and took a redshirt year in 2018. He transferred to junior college powerhouse Central Arizona and helped the team to a junior college national title in 2019.

Meyer earned first-team duties behind the plate in his first season at WSU in 2020 and ended up starting 87 games as a Cougar.

He took home an honorable mention All-Pac-12 nod in 2021. Across three seasons at WSU, Meyer hit .266 (81 for 305) with six homers, 44 RBIs, 20 doubles and 49 runs scored. He slugged .397 and recorded a .361 on-base percentage.