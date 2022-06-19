100 years ago near Cheney: Resort worker at Williams Lake says he shot man who threatened him

By Jim Kershner For The Spokesman-Review

Chris Hansen, 22, called police from Williams Lake and said “there’s a dead man at the lake” and then invited them to “come out and see what happened.”

What happened, police soon discovered, is that Hansen had shot Joe Bowers, 53, during a quarrel over a woman.

The story, as pieced together from the interviews done so far, went like this:

Hansen had been working at the lake resort for some time. Bowers had “insulted a woman there” previously, and Hansen had ordered Bowers away several times.

On the day of the shooting, Bowers showed up at the resort in the morning. He inquired as to Hansen’s whereabouts and appeared to “have it in for him.”

He found Hansen in the kitchen and started to abuse him. As Bowers approached him, Hansen warned him. Then he grabbled a gun from a counter and shot him. Bowers stumbled out of the house and fell dead.

Hansen called police right after the incident, but refused to give much information over the phone. Not much was known about Bowers – he was apparently a “laboring man” who had shown up at the lake a week before.

From the labor beat: A poll of Great Northern railroad workers at Hillyard showed that 95 percent of them were willing to go on strike in July when salary reductions were slated to go into effect.

Also on this day

(from onthisday.com)

1926: DeFord Bailey is 1st African American to perform on Nashville’s “Grand Ole Opry”

1931: 1st photoelectric cell installed commercially West Haven, Connecticut