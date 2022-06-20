After 30-plus years, Ye Merrie Greenwood Faire is leaving Tri-Cities for Oregon

By Alexandria Osborne Tri-City Herald

KENNEWICK, Wash. – The Ye Merrie Greenwood Renaissance Faire was held in Tri-Cities for more than 30 years. This year, it’s traveling 5½ hours to Toledo, Oregon.

The event will collaborate with the Glastonbury Renaissance Faire.

Greenwood Faire director Marjorie Kunigisky told the Herald that organizers have been looking for a site to hold the event for two years. They were wanting 15 acres for the event and even more for parking.

But there were no venues that had the space they were looking for that did not conflict with country markets, Kunigisky said.

Typically, the faire would include eight stages with over 30 acts and 60 vendors, Kunigisky said. Now, in Toledo, the same acts will be at the faire, but there will only be three stages, she said.

This is the sixth year they will partner with Glastonbury, which is almost like Greenwood’s “little sister.”

“(This) is not a substitute for Greenwood Faire, but an event of its own which is quite different,” Kunigisky said in an email. “Glastonbury is a much smaller site than Greenwood Faire and more intimate to its audience.”

Even though the event will be a few hours farther away this year, Kunigisky hopes people who love Renaissance faires will find their way to the coast.

“It’s a really, really sweet audience,” she said. “It’s a really great show.”

While the faire has been held in May in past years, it will now be on June 25 and 26. Events will include, music, storytellers, magic, dancing, juggling, fighters, food and arts and crafts.

The faire will run from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. both days at Waterfront Park.

Tickets can be bought at the door, and cost $9 for adults 13 and over, $6 for seniors and children ages 5 to 12. Kids under 5 are free.