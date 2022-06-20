Klay Thompson livestreams his boat ride on SF Bay to Warriors parade, immediately loses his hat

By Katie Dowd Tribune News Service

SAN FRANCISCO – Klay Thompson yet again proved why he’s the most whimsical man in the NBA by cheerfully livestreaming his boat ride across San Francisco Bay to the Golden State Warriors parade – and pretty much immediately losing his hat.

Thompson, an avid boater who has spoken extensively about his love for the bay, regularly commutes in his Axopar 37 cabin boat to the Chase Center. It was a trip he elected to take Monday morning to get to the Warriors parade down Market Street later in the day and, in celebration of the occasion, he went live on Instagram from the water.

Unfortunately for Klay, the sea is a cruel mistress, and within the first few minutes of his livestream, the wind swept away his Warriors championship cap.

“Oh no!” he shouted as the wind whipped through the boat. “I lost my hat!”

Luckily, Thompson had a backup plan, outfitting himself instead with a cartoonish captain’s hat. He then took to his stream to eulogize the fallen hat.

“RIP hat,” he said. “Keepin’ it real goes wrong, people. That’s why you gotta strap it in tight. The captain’s hat is nice for that. Gosh dangit. Aw, it hurts. That hurts.”

The captain’s hat made it with Thompson to the parade; he showed up in San Francisco sporting the nautical look:

If you happen to be sailing on the San Francisco Bay and spot a Warriors 2022 championship hat floating in the water, please pick it up. For one, it’s important to keep the bay clean. And secondly, Klay seems to really want it back.