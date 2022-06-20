On the air
Mon., June 20, 2022
Tuesday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, College World Series
11 a.m.: Texas A&M vs. Notre Dame ESPN
4 p.m.: Auburn vs. Arkansas ESPN2
Baseball, MLB
4:20 p.m.: San Francisco at Atlanta TBS
5:10 p.m.: St. Louis at Milwaukee FS1
6:40 p.m.: Arizona at San Diego MLB
6:40 p.m.: Seattle at Oakland Root
Basketball, WNBA
4 p.m.: Dallas at Atlanta NBA
7 p.m.: Minnesota at Phoenix NBA
7 p.m.: Chicago at Las Vegas CBS Sports
Tuesday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MILB
6:30 p.m.: Everett at Spokane 103.5-FM
Baseball, MLB
5:30 p.m.: Seattle at Oakland 700-AM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
All events subject to change
