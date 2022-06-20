Sheriff’s Office investigating body discovered in the Spokane River on Sunday

Spokane County Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating a body that was discovered in the Spokane River on Sunday.

The body was discovered in the general area of Downriver Golf Course at about 1:05 p.m. Sunday. The remains were recovered with the help of the Sheriff’s Office Dive Team, Spokane Regional Air Support Unit UAS Team and Spokane City and Valley Fire Swift Water Rescue Teams.

The name of the deceased has not been released.

Detectives still are investigating what happened prior to the body’s discovery on Sunday. More information about the cause and manner of death will be released by the medical examiner.