Gonzaga walk-on Matthew Lang announces move to Arizona

Matthew Lang, a Gonzaga walk-on who gained popularity among Bulldog students and fans over the last few years, has announced plans to leave Spokane to pursue a Masters of Accounting at the University of Arizona and reunite with former GU assistant Tommy Lloyd on the Wildcats basketball team.

Lang made his plans known through Instagram on Tuesday evening, penning a thank you note to Gonzaga fans after spending four seasons with the Bulldogs.

“Zag nation, thank you for everything. I know it is overdue, but it is because it so hard to say goodbye to my Zag family,” Lang wrote. “Since the day I stepped on campus, my family grew tremendously. I am proud to say I never lost a game in the Kennel thanks to the Zag Community. 70-0!! You guys have had my back since day 1 and I could not be more appreciative.

“I will never forget the Kennel screaming for tacos. I now have my degree, but more importantly. I have friends for life. Thank you Coach Few and the rest of the coaching staff for a great ride. Special thank you to my family, friends, and most of all my teammates for the best 4 years of my life. Now I’m moving on to pursue my Masters of Accounting at U of Arizona, as well as play hoops, where I’ll be reunited with many former Zags. I’m excited for this next step, but will be a Zag for life.”

The Portland native became revered among GU fans who bestowed nicknamed such as “Taco Lang” or “Matty Tacos” on the walk-on guard who developed a penchant for hitting Gonzaga’s 10th 3-pointer and securing free tacos for all in attendance.

Few placed Lang on scholarship for the latter half of the guard’s fourth season in Spokane, informing the player and his parents following a late January game against Loyola Marymount.

Over four seasons, he played in 55 games for Gonzaga and got his lone start on Senior Night against Santa Clara last season. Lang totaled 17 points and 14 rebounds last season, recording a season-high five points against Central Michigan in Las Vegas.

At Arizona Lang will not only reunite with Lloyd but Director of Player Development Rem Bakamus, another GU walk-on guard who achieved cult status in Spokane. The Wildcats’ staff also includes former GU staffers Ken Nakagawa (Director of Advanced Scouting), TJ Benson (Special Assistant to the Head Coach/Recruiting Coordinator) and Riccardo Fois (Assistant Coach).

Lang becomes the second GU walk-on to announce his departure, joining guard Will Graves who recently transferred to Southern Oregon University. The Bulldogs have filled one walk-on spot, adding Anaheim, California, product Kellen Mitchell, a graduate of Fairmont Prep Academy.