“It’s watching life unfold in front of you:” Judge Maryann Moreno to retire after nearly 20 years on bench

For nearly 20 years, Judge Maryann Moreno has donned a robe and taken the bench in the Spokane County Superior Courthouse to watch the back and forth of attorneys arguing their cases.

“The trial work is fabulous when you have two professionals, one on each side who understand the law and are well prepared,” Moreno said. “Both sides being strong advocates and understanding how to put forward their case so that it’s understandable to a jury - it’s almost like watching a ballet.”

She is watching her final performances this month ahead of her June 30 retirement.

Moreno moved from New Jersey to Spokane to go to Gonzaga Law School in the early 1980s.

During her second week on campus, a classmate suggested to Moreno that they volunteer at the local public defender’s office.

“I wasn’t even sure what the PDs did, but there I was,” Moreno said .

She quickly fell in love with both the work and the outdoors and decided to put down roots in the region.

After law school, Moreno went to work at the public defender’s office full time. She was at the office for seven years before moving to private practice. Moreno worked on numerous notable cases, including representing former Spokane County Sheriff’s Deputy Tom DiBartolo, who was convicted of killing his wife.

In 2003, she was appointed to fill a vacancy left by a retiring judge. She has won reelection every four years since.

Transitioning from trial attorney to judge had a definite learning curve to it, Moreno said.

“The first thing that you have to understand is that you have to be quiet and listen,” Moreno said. “You have to just wait and listen and not interject and not talk.”

Moreno also found she often doesn’t have as much information about victims and defendants ahead of sentencing.

“I feel sometimes when I’m sentencing people I’m really in the dark about really what’s happening in their lives that’s important,” she said.

One thing missing from Moreno’s courtroom is legalese. And that’s by design, Moreno said.

“I don’t use a lot of flowery terms,” Moreno said. “I don’t feel like I need to use big words in order to get my point across.”

When children come into her dark, wood paneled courtroom, it’s often about five minutes before they’re showing signs of boredom, she said.

Speaking plainly helps keep things moving along, Moreno said. She also offers visitors to her court room something visually interesting to look at in the art she has selected to display.

Her most recent show stopper is a colorful painting by artist Ric Gendron that stares back at the jury from across the wood paneled room.

Her demeanor, art and straight talk are all designed to make everyone who enters her courtroom feel as comfortable being there as they can, Moreno said.

“I want them to understand that they’re welcome,” Moreno said. “They are welcome to come here anytime.”

The judicial system can be hard to navigate and while the role of a judge is widely understood, Moreno said, the behind the scenes work that goes into hearing a case is often overlooked.

“We sometimes make it look easier than it really is,” Moreno said.

The court is understaffed for its’ caseload, Moreno said. Most judges, like her, lug home motions to read every night in preparation for the weekly blitz of motion hearings scheduled each Friday.

“I don’t think people understand how much goes into the judges preparation for a case we don’t have law clerks,” Moreno said. “We don’t have attorneys that do our work for us. We do it all ourselves.”

Moreno is excited to swap those motions for a good novel and enjoy a slower pace this summer.

“I want to take the summer and I want to take the fall just to relax,” Moreno said.

With a large extended family in Spokane and lots of friends, she hopes to spend lots of time with loved ones too.

Despite the exciting things on the horizon, Moreno said she’ll miss hearing cases.

“A well done case is just magnificent,” Moreno said. “It’s watching life unfold in front of you.”