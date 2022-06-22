100 years ago in Spokane: The rash of boating accidents continued, but this time with an ending that was happy – and tasty

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. To learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column, click here .

A dangerous season on Spokane-area lakes continued when a boat carrying two people overturned on Liberty Lake.

This time, however, the story had a happy ending, thanks to quick work from Mr. and Mrs. C.E. Stilwell.

Mrs. W.W. Gardner and Herman Garsky had rented a wooden rowboat, intending to do some fishing. They rowed toward the shore of the Stone House park when the boat overturned after one of them attempted to toss out an anchor. They called frantically for help while they were clinging to the upside-down boat.

Mrs. Stilwell, proprietor of the Stone House park, heard their cries for help and called to her husband. He ran to a boat with two of his employees and they rowed to the capsized vessel.

Just as they arrived, Gardner “lost her hold on the boat and went down.” The rescuers were able to pull her and Garsky into their own boat. Neither of the two were worse for their experience, despite the shock.

“An amusing incident was that Mrs. Gardner had hooked a fish just as the boat overturned and still had the pole in her hand when she was rescued – and the fish was landed by Mr. Stilwell.”

From the justice beat: A coroner’s jury concluded that Chris Hansen shot and killed Joe Bowers in self-defense at Williams Lake.

The deputy prosecutor said he was leaning toward dismissing second-degree murder charges against Hansen but was waiting until he could investigate further.

Also on this day

(From onthisday.com)

1788: U.S. Constitution comes into effect when New Hampshire is the 9th state to ratify it.