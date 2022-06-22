Hillyard pool reopens Wednesday after a boiler issue was fixed
UPDATED: Wed., June 22, 2022
The Hillyard public swimming pool reopened Wednesday after a delay caused by a boiler issue.
Spokane Parks & Recreation confirmed the reopening in an email Wednesday afternoon.
“Thank you so much for your patience and understanding as we worked through some unexpected mechanical challenges,” the email reads.
The Hillyard Aquatic Center is open from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. for open swim Monday through Saturday, along with the Comstock, AM Cannon, Liberty, Shadle and Witter pools. The Comstock, AM Cannon and Hillyard pools are open 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays this summer, while the Liberty and Shadle pools are open 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
The open swimming season runs through Aug. 26. A free SplashPass is required for entry, and poolgoers can register online before arriving.
Up-to-date information on Spokane public pools can be found by calling the aquatics hotline at (509) 625-6960.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.