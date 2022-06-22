The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  Spokane

Hillyard pool reopens Wednesday after a boiler issue was fixed

UPDATED: Wed., June 22, 2022

A swimmer dives off of one of the two diving boards in 2018 at the Hillyard Aquatic Center. (TYLER TJOMSLAND)
By Kip Hill kiph@spokesman.com(509) 459-5429

The Hillyard public swimming pool reopened Wednesday after a delay caused by a boiler issue.

Spokane Parks & Recreation confirmed the reopening in an email Wednesday afternoon.

“Thank you so much for your patience and understanding as we worked through some unexpected mechanical challenges,” the email reads.

The Hillyard Aquatic Center is open from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. for open swim Monday through Saturday, along with the Comstock, AM Cannon, Liberty, Shadle and Witter pools. The Comstock, AM Cannon and Hillyard pools are open 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays this summer, while the Liberty and Shadle pools are open 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

The open swimming season runs through Aug. 26. A free SplashPass is required for entry, and poolgoers can register online before arriving.

Up-to-date information on Spokane public pools can be found by calling the aquatics hotline at (509) 625-6960.

