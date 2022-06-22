Post Falls officer shoots dog in self-defense after owner ordered dog to attack, police say

A Post Falls police officer shot and killed a dog in self-defense after its owner ordered the animal to attack officers Monday during a welfare check on the dog owner, according to police.

Officers were called shortly after 9:15 p.m. to a home on the 300 block of East Fourth Avenue after Randy Ness, 56, said he wanted officers to take him away, according to a Post Falls Police Department news release. Ness then rambled incoherently and seemed to be under the influence, officers said.

While officers knocked on the door trying to get Ness to answer, police noticed a large mixed breed dog in the window “aggressively barking” at officers, the release said. Ness briefly appeared in the window of the front door and flipped off officers before opening the door and ordering his dog to attack police, officers said.

One officer escaped the dog and then the dog moved to attack a second officer. The second officer fired his handgun, “immediately incapacitating the animal,” according to the release.

Jason Mealer, a patrol captain, said the dog died Monday night after it was shot.

Ness went back inside his residence and refused to come to the door, police said. Officers eventually left the residence, and an arrest warrant was issued for Ness.

Around 2:20 p.m. the next day, officers and detectives tried to serve the warrants on Ness at his residence, but Ness ran into the back of the house and barricaded himself, police said.

The release said the Post Falls Special Response Team responded, and “distraction devices” and tear gas were deployed inside the residence after Ness refused to come out.

Ness surrendered at 3:30 p.m. and was arrested for his warrant on the charges of felony aggravated assault, two counts of misdemeanor resisting and obstructing and misdemeanor misuse of 911.