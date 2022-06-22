Spokane Valley man wins $10k with hole-in-one on Coeur d’Alene’s floating green

Brandon Bolt of Spokane Valley scored a rare hole-in-one – and $10,000 – at Coeur d’Alene Resort Golf Course’s famous 14th hole, “The Floating Green” on Friday.

Bolt, 51, made the shot with an 8-iron during a tournament with the Inland Northwest Associated General Contractors at the moveable, manmade island floating in the lake.

This was his fourth hole-in-one, he said. “It’s never something you expect, that’s for sure.” Bolt played golf for Eastern Washington University from 1992-1994.

Andy Mackimmie , the resort’s director of golf, said there were 128 players in the association’s tournament. The group paid for an insurance policy that would pay out the $10,000 in the case of a hole-in-one on the floating green.

He said there are usually two or three holes-in-one made each year on the 152-yard hole, but this is only the second time Mackimmie is aware of a hole-in-one being made after an insurance policy was bought to allow a big prize for making the shot. The last time that happened, a player won a car, he said.

Jonathan Brunt contributed to this report.