100 years ago in Spokane: The Chronicle explored Cannon Hill Park’s humble origins as a brickyard

The Spokane Daily Chronicle looked back on the brickyard origins of Cannon Hill Park on the South Hill.

“Away back in the year 1888, Henry Brook established a crude brick plant on the south hillside,” the paper wrote.

It became the nucleus of the Washington Brick, Lime and Sewer Pipe Co. The clay deposits were quickly exhausted, and within a few years the company had moved on to more productive sites in the region.

The land and the small “puddler’s pool” sat idle for a few years until housing developers bought it in 1909. Over time the pool and adjacent swamp were converted into “a picturesque lake (that) adds a bit of scenic beauty to this residence district.”

By 1920, the Washington Brick, Lime and Sewer Pipe Co. had become a major industrial force in Spokane, with a payroll of $500,000.

“Products are shipped hundreds of miles in every direction from Spokane,” the Chronicle said.

From the jitney beat: Private jitney buses already had a shaky reputation, and the day’s news out of Hillyard didn’t help.

A jitney caught fire near Illinois and Cook. Jimmy Albi, part-owner and driver, helped all 12 passengers narrowly escape injury. Albi lost his “hat, coat and money changer,” and the jitney itself was burned to a metal skeleton.

