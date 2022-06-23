Lake City standout Blake Buchanan receives Gonzaga offer, lists Bulldogs in final two

Less than a week after Blake Buchanan impressed college coaches with his efforts at the Section 7 Team Camp in Arizona, Gonzaga joined a list of Division I schools that have offered the Lake City High big man.

Not long after getting that news, Buchanan didn’t hesitate to include the Bulldogs as one of his two finalists, along with Virginia, in an Instagram post Thursday afternoon, hours before a pair of Gonzaga players were selected in the NBA draft.

The Coeur d’Alene native and class of 2023 prospect is considered a three-star prospect by 247Sports.com, the country’s No. 22 center prospect and the top overall prospect in Idaho.

Along with Gonzaga and Virginia, Buchanan’s 247Sports profile lists offers from Iowa, Washington State, Pepperdine, Idaho, Utah Valley and San Jose State. He reportedly has interest from UCLA, Oregon State and Pepperdine. Buchanan has taken an official visit to Virginia, along with unofficial visits to Gonzaga and Washington State.

Of the short trip he made to Gonzaga, Buchanan told 247Sports National Basketball Director Eric Bossi, “I liked it more than I thought just because I thought I would. I liked the campus; it was a good-sized campus, and the facilities were great. I liked the staff a lot and the atmosphere there is crazy.”

The 6-foot-10 center hasn’t set a commitment date, but has the chance to garner more college interest at the NBPA Top 100 camp in Orlando, Florida, from Sunday until July 2.

Buchanan led Lake City to a 4-0 record at the Section 7 event last weekend. The team from Idaho recorded wins over La Cueva of Albuquerque, New Mexico (77-43), Dublin High of Northern California (61-50) and Clovis West of Fresno, California, (74-73) before pounding Inderkum of Sacramento, California, (74-48) to capture the “Visit Arizona” bracket.

Buchanan was named to the Inland Empire 5A first team after leading Lake City to a berth in the Idaho 5A State Tournament.

Theo Lawson can be reached at (509) 939-5928 or theol@spokesman.com.