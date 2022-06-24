Colorado prep linebacker Tai Faavae commits to Washington State

By Colton Clark The Spokesman-Review

Washington State’s football team received the seventh verbal commitment of its 2023 class on Thursday, when Colorado linebacker Emmanuel “Tai” Faavae pledged to the Cougars.

Faavae, who announced his decision over Twitter, is the first defender in the class.

The 6-foot, 218-pounder starred at the middle linebacker position last year for Fountain-Fort Carson High, a Class 4A program – the second-largest prep classification in the state – in Fountain, Colorado. He piled up 126 total tackles on the season for Trojans, who compiled a 10-2 record and advanced to the quarterfinal round of the 4A playoffs.

Faavae also contributed on offense, registering 327 yards and two touchdowns on the ground along with 93 receiving yards and a TD catch.

A three-star linebacker recruit and a top-15 overall prospect in Colorado (247Sports), Faavae chose WSU over offers from Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan, Fresno State, Colorado State, Hawaii and UNLV, among other Group of Five suitors.