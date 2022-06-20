The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Clear Day 72° Clear
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now

Greatest summertime band of all time provides soundtrack for season

The Beach Boys in 1964. From left, Dennis Wilson, Brian Wilson, Mike Love, Al Jardine and Carl Wilson. (Hulton Archive/Hulton Archive/TNS)
The Beach Boys in 1964. From left, Dennis Wilson, Brian Wilson, Mike Love, Al Jardine and Carl Wilson. (Hulton Archive/Hulton Archive/TNS)
By Jim Harrington Tribune News Service

School’s out, the sun is blazing and those California beaches are most definitely calling.

The only thing that might be missing is a proper soundtrack for the season.

So, let’s once again turn to the greatest summertime band of all time.

Yes, of course, we’re talking about the Beach Boys.

Capitol Records and UMe are celebrating the 60th anniversary of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame act by releasing a greatly expanded and remastered edition of “Sounds Of Summer: The Very Best Of The Beach Boys.”

The original multiplatinum-selling album was released in 2003 and featured 30 songs. The new version adds 50 more to the mix, resulting in 80 tracks that range from the band’s best-known hits to deep cuts.

Sing along with these Heroes of Hawthorne, California, on “California Girls,” “I Get Around,” “Surfer Girl,” “God Only Knows,” “Good Vibrations,” “Wouldn’t It Be Nice,” “Barbara Ann,” “Help Me, Rhonda.” “In My Room” and many other beloved offerings.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox

Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.