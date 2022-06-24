Whatcom woman already suspected of pulling gun on neighbor, allegedly points it at 3 others

By David Rasbach Bellingham Herald

Bellingham — A Whatcom County woman already suspected of pointing a gun at a neighbor earlier this year, also allegedly pointed a gun at three other neighbors inspecting their own, undeveloped property a few weeks earlier.

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Officer booked Jennifer Leigh Dubrow, 68, into Whatcom County Jail Thursday, June 23, on suspicion of three counts of first-degree assault.

On May 19, deputies began investigating reports that at approximately 3 p.m. on March 19 in the 700 block of West Road in Sedro-Woolley, Dubrow had pointed a gun at three people, sheriff’s office spokesperson Deb Slater told The Bellingham Herald in an email.

Deputies found the three people were inspecting their own, undeveloped property at the time Dubrow approached and pulled a gun on them, Slater reported.

The sheriff’s office attempted to contact Dubrow through her attorney to have her turn herself in, but those attempts were unsuccessful, according to Slater. On Thursday, Dubrow was located and arrested without incident.

Whatcom County Superior Court records show Dubrow already is awaiting a trial, scheduled to begin Aug. 22, for second-degree assault (deadly weapon) from an incident that occurred after the March 19 incident on April 6.

In that incident, which also occurred in the 700 block of West Road, Dubrow allegedly pointed a gun at a neighbor while he was driving his vehicle into his driveway at a slow speed, court documents show.

The victim in the April 6 incident told deputies he was able to exit his vehicle and run inside his house after no shots were fired, documents state, and surveillance footage of the incident was captured by another neighbor.

When deputies spoke with Dubrow, she told them she was walking on the road and believed the victim was going to run her over, so she pulled out the loaded gun and pointed it at him in self-defense, documents state. But the surveillance video reportedly shows it was “unreasonable for (Dubrow) to believe the van, which was pulling into a driveway at a slow speed, was attempting to assault her.”

Jail records show Dubrow was released a day after that incident, on April 7, on $1,000 cash bond.