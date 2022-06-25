Mariners first baseman Ty France placed on 10-day IL with flexor strain in left forearm

By Scott Hanson Seattle Times

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Mariners first baseman Ty France was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday because of a sprained elbow, a big blow for a team that just tied its longest winning streak of the season with its fourth straight victory Friday night.

France, who has been the team’s most productive hitter by far this season, told MLB.com late Friday night that an MRI showed he has a Grade 2 flexor strain in his left forearm/elbow area and was headed to the injured list.

France was put on the IL retroactive to June 24. Infielder Drew Ellis was called up from Class AAA Tacoma to take France’s spot on the roster.

France was injured in Thursday’s victory at Oakland when A’s base runner Sheldon Neuse collided with France’s glove, pulling back France’s arm awkwardly.

France told MLB.com that he was hopeful he wouldn’t be out for a long period time. The 27-year-old is hitting .316 with 10 homers and 45 runs batted in. He has an OPS of .866.

Mariners manager Scott Servais said Friday that Dylan Moore and Kevin Padlo would play at first base while France was out. Servais said Abraham Toro was also an option, and Ellis will be, too.

Ellis was claimed off waivers on June 16 from Arizona. He has played 13 games at first base in Class AAA this season, with Reno and Tacoma.

Ellis hit .217 with five homers and 33 RBIs in 158 at-bats at Class AAA this season. He had two hits in 13 at-bats (.154) with Arizona this year.

Seattle has struggled offensively all season, in part because of injuries to outfielders Mitch Haniger and Kyle Lewis, and catcher Tom Murphy.

It only gets tougher with another key cog out.