UPDATED: Sat., June 25, 2022
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
Noon: NHRA Drag Racing: Camping World Series Fox 28
2 p.m.: NASCAR Cup: Ally 400 NBC
Baseball, College World Series Final
Noon: Oklahoma vs. Ole Miss ESPN
Baseball, MLB
10:35 a.m.: Houston at N.Y. Yankees or Boston at Cleveland MLB
1 p.m.: Seattle at L.A. Angels Root
1:10 p.m.: Philadelphia at San Diego MLB
4 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta ESPN
Basketball, Hoopfest
8 a.m.: Coverage begins SWX
5:30 p.m.: Elite Championships SWX
Basketball, WNBA
3 p.m.: Minnesota at Chicago NBA
Golf
4:30 a.m.: DP World: BMW International Open Golf
10 a.m.: Women’s PGA Championship NBC
10 a.m.: PGA: Travelers Championship Golf
Noon: PGA: Travelers Championship CBS
Noon: U.S. Senior Open Golf
Hockey, Stanley Cup Final
5 p.m.: Colorado at Tampa Bay ABC
Soccer, men, MLS
Noon: Los Angeles FC vs New York RB ABC
3 p.m.: Philadelphia Union vs New York City FS1
Track and field
1 p.m.: U.S. Outdoor Championships NBC
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
11 a.m.: Mariners Magazine 700-AM
Noon: Seattle at L.A. Angels 700-AM
Baseball, NWL
1:05 p.m.: Everett at Spokane 103.5-FM
All events subject to change
