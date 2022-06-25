Spokane-based Parrots Inc. named finalist for CTIA Wireless Foundation grant program

Spokane-based Parrots Inc. was recently named a finalist for CTIA Wireless Foundation’s Catalyst grant program.

The grant program seeks to fund solutions that leverage 5G and wireless technologies to connect communities.

Parrots Inc. developed “Polly,” an artificially intelligent device that can be perched on a wheelchair or bedside.

When paired with a laptop or tablet, “Polly” provides a 360-degree view for users to safely navigate their surroundings.

The device also uses machine learning to predict users’ needs and communicates in real-time.

“The Catalyst 2022 Finalists are putting the power of 5G to use for good,” Dori Kreiger, executive director of CTIA Wireless Foundation, said in a statement. “We are proud to support work of social entrepreneurs using leading edge wireless technologies to improve our society and change the world for the better.”

Parrots Inc. is among six finalists participating in a second round of the grant program.

Three winners will be selected in the fall, with the first place winner receiving a $100,000 grant.

Second and third place entries will receive $50,000 and $25,000, respectively, according to a CTIA news release.

