Top elite teams finish first day of Hoopfest unbeaten

UPDATED: Sat., June 25, 2022

A team of Hoopfest players finish their final game of the day along Riverside Avenue, Saturday, June 25, 2022. (COLIN MULVANY/THE SPOKESMAN)
A team of Hoopfest players finish their final game of the day along Riverside Avenue, Saturday, June 25, 2022. (COLIN MULVANY/THE SPOKESMAN)
By Justin Reed The Spokesman-Review

The top elite teams had a successful Saturday, going a combined 8-0.

If the teams win their next two games, they will win their bracket before playing at center court in the elite tournament.

Hub Northwest, with former Gonzaga Bulldog Mike Hart leading the charge, took down Retired Hoopers and Nike to advance to the semifinals of its bracket.

They play Three Men And A Baby on Sunday at 9 a.m. on Northern Quest Center Court.

Stacy Clinesmith and Tomato StreetBallers beat Unfortunate Four and Bbforlife Bigfoot in their women’s elite bracket. Their opponent is still to be determined, but they will be on center court at noon Sunday.

In the under-6-foot bracket, Be Ball For Life defeated Pay Up Two and Saheenauds. The team will play its semifinal game on Sunday at 9:30 a.m. at center court.

Spokane brothers Matt and Mike Dorr and their team BAMM beat wouldawonlastyeartoo and Alley Oopers. BAMM’s semifinal is at 8 a.m. on center court against Cooked on a Blacktop.

