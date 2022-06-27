1 injured and 1 arrested on vehicular assault charge after Sunday night motorcycle crash on Trent Avenue
UPDATED: Mon., June 27, 2022
A man has been arrested under suspicion of DUI vehicular assault after striking a motorcycle driver as the two were traveling along Trent Avenue on Sunday night, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Beau Younker, 41, was driving west on Trent “at a high rate of speed” at about 10:40 p.m. when his vehicle struck 63-year-old Steven Seifert’s motorcycle, police said. Seifert fell from the motorcycle, while Younker’s vehicle, a Subaru, rolled and eventually slid to a stop.
Drug or alcohol use is suspected, although speed was the cause of the crash, police said. Both drivers were transported to Sacred Heart. Younker was wearing a seatbelt, and Seifert was wearing a helmet.
