3 dead, as many as 50 injured in Amtrak train crash in Missouri
UPDATED: Mon., June 27, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Several cars of an Amtrak train traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago derailed Monday afternoon after it struck a dump truck at a crossing in northern Missouri, Amtrak announced.
More than 200 people were on board the train at the time of the crash, which was first reported about 12:43 p.m. local time near Mendon, Missouri, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Three people were killed in the crash, the patrol said, including two people on the train and one person in the dump truck. A spokesman for the patrol said the total number injured was not known, but a local ambulance service official told CNN that at least 50 people were hurt.
The train was identified as a Southwest Chief Train 4. Mendon is about 100 miles northeast of Kansas City.
