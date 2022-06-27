Eight people shot outside music event in Tacoma

By Lauren Rosenblatt Seattle Times

Tacoma police were searching for who shot eight people outside a music event early Sunday morning.

All eight individuals — male and female, between 17 and 22 years old — were in stable condition. Wendy Haddow, a spokesperson for the Tacoma Police Department, said that detectives do not yet know if there was one or more shooters and do not have anyone in custody.

Haddow added that an earlier description of the music event as a “rave” was inaccurate, and that she did not know whether anyone attending the event was involved in the shooting.

South Sound 911 received multiple reports of shots fired and cars fleeing the area in the 5400 block of South Tacoma Way at 12:45 a.m. Sunday, according to Tacoma police.

A large crowd was attending a music event hosted by a private venue, police said. An argument broke out in the alley behind the location and shots were fired.

Officers arrived to a find a “chaotic” scene, the department said later Sunday.

The eight individuals were taken to three different hospitals.