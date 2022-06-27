Former Washington State shortstop, Lake City grad Kodie Kolden to transfer to Dallas Baptist

By Colton Clark The Spokesman-Review

Just over a week after entering the NCAA transfer portal, Kodie Kolden has found a new home.

The Post Falls product and four-year starter for Washington State’s baseball team announced Monday that he’s heading to Dallas Baptist.

“I want to thank Washington State University for the past four years,” Kolden tweeted. “I will always cherish my time as a Coug. With that being said, I will be transferring to Dallas Baptist University to continue my baseball career. Thank you to all the people who have helped me through this process.”

A graduate of Lake City High, Kolden locked up a starting job at third base with the Cougars as a true freshman in 2019. He shifted to shortstop ahead of his sophomore year and made 104 starts at that position over his final three seasons in crimson and gray. He was named a semifinalist for the Brooks Wallace Award – given to the nation’s top shortstop – in 2021.

Kolden hit .269 (154-for-572) as a Coug, totaling eight home runs, 85 RBIs, 17 doubles, three triples and 90 runs scored. He reached base at a .340 clip and slugged .351.