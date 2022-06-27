The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Clear Day 91° Clear
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Sports >  Area sports

Former Washington State shortstop, Lake City grad Kodie Kolden to transfer to Dallas Baptist

UPDATED: Mon., June 27, 2022

Former Washington State infielder Kodie Kolden makes a throw during a 2021 game at Bailey-Brayton Field in Pullman. Kolden is transferring to Dallas Baptist. (Dean Hare/WSU Athletics)
Former Washington State infielder Kodie Kolden makes a throw during a 2021 game at Bailey-Brayton Field in Pullman. Kolden is transferring to Dallas Baptist. (Dean Hare/WSU Athletics)
By Colton Clark The Spokesman-Review

Just over a week after entering the NCAA transfer portal, Kodie Kolden has found a new home.

The Post Falls product and four-year starter for Washington State’s baseball team announced Monday that he’s heading to Dallas Baptist.

“I want to thank Washington State University for the past four years,” Kolden tweeted. “I will always cherish my time as a Coug. With that being said, I will be transferring to Dallas Baptist University to continue my baseball career. Thank you to all the people who have helped me through this process.”

A graduate of Lake City High, Kolden locked up a starting job at third base with the Cougars as a true freshman in 2019. He shifted to shortstop ahead of his sophomore year and made 104 starts at that position over his final three seasons in crimson and gray. He was named a semifinalist for the Brooks Wallace Award – given to the nation’s top shortstop – in 2021.

Kolden hit .269 (154-for-572) as a Coug, totaling eight home runs, 85 RBIs, 17 doubles, three triples and 90 runs scored. He reached base at a .340 clip and slugged .351.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

Top stories in Area sports