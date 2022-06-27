In aftermath of brawl, Mariners have one injury and three suspensions

Ryan Divish Seattle Times

While replays seemingly played on an endless loop on the clubhouse televisions tuned to MLB Network, with each show offering analysis of a side of baseball it doesn’t want to promote, the fallout from Sunday’s benches-clearing brawl with the Angels started in the afternoon and carried up until about an hour before first pitch at T-Mobile Park.

Before the Mariners were set to take to the field for batting practice, veteran catcher Andrew Knapp arrived in the clubhouse from Class AAA Tacoma. His minor league contract had been selected because catcher Luis Torrens suffered a left-shoulder sprain when the two teams tussled at Angels Stadium.

And at 5:52 p.m., a day’s worth of speculation about the upcoming suspensions for those involved ended when Major League Baseball announced that 12 people had received punishments for their role in the situation.

The Mariners had three players suspended:

• Outfielder Jesse Winker received a seven-game suspension for actions that caused the incident and for fighting.

• Shortstop J.P. Crawford received a five-game suspension for fighting.

• Outfielder Julio Rodríguez received a two-game suspension for his actions.

The Angels saw nine people suspended for the incident.

• Manager Phil Nevin received a 10-game suspension for the intentional throwing by pitcher Andrew Wantz while warnings were in place.

• Third baseman Anthony Rendon received a five-game suspension for his actions during the incident and for leaving the dugout while on the Injured List. His suspension will be served when he returns from the Injured List. In addition to the suspension, Rendon is prohibited from sitting on the bench for the Angels’ next seven games.

• Assistant pitching coach Dom Chiti received a five-game suspension for his actions during the incident.

• Pitcher Andrew Wantz received a three-game suspension for intentionally throwing at Winker while warnings were in place. Wantz is not appealing and will begin serving his suspension tonight.

• Pitcher Ryan Tepera received a three-game suspension for his actions.

• Pitcher Raisel Iglesias received a two-game suspension for his actions.

• Bench coach Ray Montgomery received a two-game suspension for his actions.

• Angels interpreter Manny Del Campo received a two-game suspension for his actions.

• Angels catching coach Bill Haselman received a one-game suspension for his actions.