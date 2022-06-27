Locally: Washington State introduces all-women Athletic Hall of Fame class celebrating 50th anniversary of Title IX

From staff and news services

As part of Washington State University’s yearlong “Power of IX” campaign celebrating the 50th anniversary of Title IX, the 2022 class of the school’s Athletic Hall of Fame is all-female, Cougars director of athletics Pat Chun announced.

“The 2022 WSU Athletic Hall of Fame class highlights exceptional contributors to the great history of Cougar athletics, and this year, in honor of our proud history with Title IX, we welcome some of the greatest women in WSU history as we induct an all-female class,” Chun is quoted in the announcement.

Eight individuals and one team will be inducted Sept. 16-17. The induction dinner will be Sept. 16 at Beasley Coliseum with the 2022 class also being recognized at the WSU-Colorado State football game at Gesa Field the next day. For additional information: athletics.caf@wsu.edu.

The eight and the 1991 women’s basketball team will bring to 230 the number enshrined.

Eka Burduli (tennis, 2005-08): The three-time All-Pac-10 selection had a school-record 91 career singles victories that included three straight 20-win seasons, capped by 28 her senior year. WSU’s 2008 Pac-10 Medal winner led the school to the 2008 NCAA Championships while making her second appearance at the singles championships.

Tammy Crawford (rowing, 1990-2002): WSU’s first coach in the newly established varsity rowing program in 1990 led the Cougars’ varsity and novice level boats totwo National Championships and five Pac-10 Championships. In 2001 and 2002 she was the Collegiate Rowing Coaches Association West Region Coach of the Year.

LaToya Harris (volleyball, 1999-2002): The three-time All-Pac-10 first-team selection and four-year letter winner finished her career on multiple school Top-10 lists, including a school record for aces (143). She a member of three NCAA Championship Tournament teams, including an Elite Eight team in 2002.

Kiersten Dallstream (soccer, 2006-09): Helped WSU to back-to-back NCAA Tournaments for the first time in school history (2008, 2009), and was a two-time All-Region and All-Pac-10 selection who had 30 career goals and 76 points. The Pac-10 medal winner and selection for the NSCAA Scholar-Athlete second team after her senior season was a first-round draft pick in 2010 and played 10 seasons professionally.

Lisa Fraser (soccer, 1989-94): The first coach of WSU’s NCAA soccer program in 1989, led the Cougars for five seasons – five straight winning seasons – and was the 1990 Northwest Collegiate Soccer Conference Coach of the Year. Early in the 1993 season, WSU had a then-program-best No. 11 ranking.

Anastasia Kostina (golf, 2003-06): Was a two-time National Golf Coaches Association All-American, a member of three NCAA West Regional teams and a three-time All-Pac-10 selection who was also a two-time NGCA All-Scholar selection.

Celestine N’Drin (track & field, 1986-90): The two-time NCAA Outdoor All-American in the 800m still holds WSU women’s records in the 400m and 800m. A two-time Pac-10 champion in the 800m (1987, 1990) and 1989 champion in the 400m represented Ivory Coast in the 1984 and 1988 Olympics.

Georgette Reed (swimming/track & field, 1988-91): Reed, whose father, George, is a member of the WSU Hall of Fame in football, began her career in swimming before injuries forced a move to track and field, where she was a two-time All-American in the shot put. She was fifth at the NCAA Indoor and Outdoor championships in the shot as a senior and remains the school-record holder. The 1991 Pac-10 Medal winner was a 17-time Canadian National shot put champion and two-time discus champion.

Women’s basketball, 1991: Was the first women’s team in program history to reach the NCAA Championships. Had an 18-11 overall record, the most wins in 12 seasons. Head coach Harold Rhodes, the Pac-10 Coach of the Year, had four players average in double figures, led by senior center Kristin Metson at 14.5.

College scene

Annika Esvelt, a Seattle Pacific sophomore from West Valley, picked up a fourth All-America honor during the 2021-22 school year.

After winning three NCAA Division II awards on the track (indoor 5,000 and outdoor 5,000 and 10,000), Esvelt was named to the Academic All-America® women’s track & field/cross country teams selected by the College Sports Information Directors of America. She has a 4.0 GPA.

• Esvelt and Western Washington freshman Ila Davis from Lewis and Clark were named to the U.S. Track and Field & Cross Country Coaches Association Division II All-West Region team.

Esvelt was honored in the women’s 5,000 and 10,000, and Davis in the women’s steeplechase, where she had the second-best time in the region (10 minutes, 31.55 seconds) and a top-10 time nationally.

• Whitworth had senior Reed Hurst in the men’s discus and four women named to the Division III USTFCCCA All-West Region team – freshman Amelia Hewson, 100m hurdles; sophomore Lauryn Rawles (Oakesdale), discus; junior Renee Tiumala, shot put; and senior Abbie Jo Carlson, hammer.

Hockey

The Spokane Chiefs will entertain the Kamloops Blazers on Oct. 1 in their home opener for the 2022-23 season a week after opening their 38th Western Hockey League season with a Friday-Saturday series in Victoria, British Columbia, Sept. 23-24.

A pre-game party outside the main gates of the Arena on Oct. 1 will give fans an opportunity to meet the players for the first time.

Spokane’s full regular-season schedule can be found on the Chiefs’ website, www.spokanechiefs.com.

Letters of intent

Gonzaga women’s soccer: Kyah Le, M, Gonzaga Prep.

Softball

Chloe Flerchinger, a two-sport and academic standout at Shadle Park High School, was named the 19th recipient of the Doug “Pops” Bender Scholarship Award at the 2022 Inland Empire Softball Hall of Fame banquet Saturday night at the Northside Eagles. The scholarship carries a $1,000 award.

Flerchinger has a 3.88 GPA and made the Dean’s List as a Running Start student at Spokane Falls Community College. She played softball and volleyball all four years of a pandemic-impacted high school career, was a two-time All-GSL 2A MVP in softball, two-time All-GSL 2A first-team in volleyball and received the NECA/IBEW GSL Award in both sports in 2021-22.

Primarily a pitcher who can play multiple positions, she will attend College of Idaho on a full academic and softball scholarship.

The induction of the team sponsored by Zip Trip (1972-76) and Wilson Construction (1977-79) as the Coed Team of the Decade for the 1970s was a highlight of the other awards. It compiled a 154-4 record from 1972 through 1982, highlighted by a five-year run of 75-0 from 1974-78.

Its pitcher and manager, Hal McGlathery, was one of five individuals inducted. He was joined by three men’s modified players, Mark Higgins, Alan Gilmore and Dave Peterson, and umpire Jim Perry.

There were also two special awards.

A new one, given by the families of late hall of famers Pat (2008) and Hector (2021) Fiorillo, will go to a family for its involvement in sports in the Inland Empire. The inaugural award was presented to the Spokane’s Rypien family.

The fifth Hank Coplen Spotlite Award that goes to an individual for their contribution generally behind the scenes in softball was given to Corey Koentopp.