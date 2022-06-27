Mariners acquire veteran infielder Carlos Santana from Royals in exchange for former Gonzaga pitcher Wyatt Mills

By Ryan Divish Seattle Times

With Ty France joining Mitch Haniger and Kyle Lewis on the injured list and the eventual returns for all three players still far from certain and suspensions looming certainly for Jesse Winker and J.P. Crawford and possibly Julio Rodriguez following Sunday’s brawl in Anaheim, the Mariners made a trade Monday to add a veteran hitter to a lineup that will be missing Major League experience.

Seattle acquired first baseman/designated hitter Carlos Santana along with cash considerations – $4,269,231 per the Associated Press – from the Kansas City Royals in exchange for right-handed pitchers Wyatt Mills and Will Fleming.

Santana, 36, has played in 52 games for Kansas City, posting a .216/.349/.341 slash line with 10 doubles, four homers, 21 RBI, 36 walks and 28 strikeouts. The numbers are below his career slash of .244/.361/.433, but the Mariners are in dire need of any sort of help.

A year ago, Santana, played in 158 games for KC, posting a .214/.319/.342 lash line with 15 doubles, 19 homers, 69 RBI, 86 walks and 102 strikeouts.

Santana was a member of the Mariners for 10 days during in December 2018. With the Mariners in the first months of their rebuild plan, which featured a culling of the roster, Santana was acquired along with J.P. Crawford from the Phillies in exchange for shortstop Jean Segura and relievers Juan Nicasio and James Pazos. The Mariners then traded Santana to Cleveland as a part of a three-team deal that netted an extra draft pick in the 2019 draft. Seattle selected pitcher Isaiah Campbell, who is currently pitching in High-A Everett, with that pick.

Mills, 27, appeared in eight games for the Mariners early in the 2022 season, posting a 4.15 ERA (4 ER, 8.2 IP). The Gonzaga University standout and Gonzaga Prep graduate was a third-round pick in the 2017 draft.

Fleming, 23, has made 14 starts with Low-A Modesto, posting a 6-6 record with a 4.92 ERA. He was the Mariners’ 11th round selection in the 2021 MLB draft out of Wake Forest University.