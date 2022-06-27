Offensive tackle Elishah Jackett and defensive lineman Sua Lefotu join long line of new UW football commits

By Mike Vorel Seattle Times

When a recruit decides to verbally commit to the University of Washington, head coach Kalen DeBoer sends the same celebratory tweet – a GIF of rain falling from a purple sky, with a “W” at the forefront and a pair of blinking Husky eyes watching from behind.

While summer has finally arrived in Seattle, that purple rain hasn’t stopped falling for a week.

A pair of three-star California prospects – offensive tackle Elishah Jackett and defensive lineman Sua Lefotu – announced verbal pledges to Washington on Sunday, the third consecutive day with two commits. UW’s coaching staff continues to cash in on a massive recruiting week that has included 21 official visitors and a flood of commits.

Specifically, that commit streak has included:

• Three-star edge Jacob Lane on Monday.

• Three-star defensive back Diesel Gordon on Wednesday.

• Four-star defensive lineman Anthony James and three-star offensive tackle Zachary Henning on Friday.

• Four-star defensive back Vincent Holmes and three-star linebacker Jordan Whitney on Saturday.

• Three-star offensive tackle Elishah Jackett and three-star defensive lineman Sua Lefotu on Sunday.

A standout in football, basketball and track and field at El Modena High School, Jackett (6-7, 280) is ranked as a three-star prospect, the No. 34 offensive tackle and the No. 36 player in the 2023 class by 247Sports. He chose the Huskies over offers from Cal, UCLA, Utah, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Arizona, Arizona State, Nebraska, Kansas, Texas, USC, Washington State and more.

Jackett previously took official visits to UCLA (May 20), Cal (June 3) and Utah (June 10). He was previously scheduled to announce a commitment on his birthday, Aug. 8, but tweeted Sunday: “I couldn’t hold this in anymore, I’m so passionate about this one right here because we are going to build a future together winning championships on Montlake. With that being said I want to announce I’m a DAWG!”

247Sports national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins called Jackett “one of the top tackle prospects in the country. He has a long, lean 6-6, 265 pound frame and moves really well. He has worked hard in the weight room to get bigger and stronger this offseason and has already added about 15 pounds of good weight to his frame. He’s a high ceiling player, someone whose floor may not be as high as other players but someone we think has definite NFL upside to him.”

The 6-foot-4, 285-pound Lefotu also earned offers from Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Nevada and Montana State. The St. John Bosco standout and prep teammate of a fellow 2023 Husky commit in linebacker Deven Bryant took his first official visit to Washington this weekend, and left as a commit.

“All Glory to God!!!” Lefotu tweeted Sunday evening. “I had an amazing visit to the University of Washington! I am proud to say I COMMITTED!!! GO DAWGS!!!”

“Lefotu was one of this offseason’s breakout players,” Biggins wrote of Lefotu, who missed his sophomore season with an ACL injury. “He’s a big, strong kid and has gotten significantly quicker and more explosive this spring. He worked hard on technique and developed multiple ways to attack an offensive lineman. He can win with power or speed now and uses his hands really well.”

With 12 verbal commits (so far), UW’s ever-expanding 2023 class is ranked 24th in the nation by 247Sports – second in the Pac-12, behind only No. 10 USC (and ahead of No. 26 Oregon, by the way).

Whitney, who pledged to the Huskies late Saturday, is ranked as a three-star recruit and the No. 43 linebacker in the 2023 class by 247Sports. He chose the Huskies over offers from Arizona, Boise State, Cal, Fresno State, USC and Washington State, among others.

Together, Jackett, Lefotu and Whitney have joined a UW recruiting class that has tripled in the past six days.

When it rains, it pours – and it might not let up any time soon.