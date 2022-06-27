Two Idaho children found safe after allegedly being abducted by their babysitter

By Alex Brizee Idaho Statesman

The two Idaho children who were allegedly abducted by their 20-year-old babysitter were found safe, the Nampa Police Department said.

The children — 11-month-old Sapphira Holmberg and 1-year-old Malik Holmberg — were last seen in Nampa at 423 14th Ave. S, according to a Monday morning Amber Alert said. The kids were allegedly taken by their babysitter Sierra Martinez, according to a tweet from Nampa police.

The children’s mother called Nampa Dispatch, “reporting she did not know where her children were, and that the sitter was not answering messages,” according to a Nampa police release.

An Amber Alert was issued. Martinez saw the alert and called police with the children’s location. Nampa police said the children were found safe in the care of Martinez’s family member.

Nampa police are continuing to investigate. It is unclear whether Martinez will be arrested or face charges.