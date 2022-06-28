Drew Romo triples home pair, Spokane Indians hold off Vancouver in first game of series

Drew Romo ripped a two-run triple in a four-run seventh inning and the visiting Spokane Indians beat the Vancouver Canadians 6-4 in the first game of a six-game High-A Northwest League series at Nat Bailey Park in Vancouver, B.C. on Tuesday.

Cristopher Navarro and Braiden Ward reached in the seventh on infield singles and both came around as Romo’s line drive rattled around the right field corner, allowing the fleet catcher to reach third.

The next batter, Grant Lavigne broke it open with a two-run shot to center, his fifth homer of the season.

The Indians (2-2, second half) picked up two runs in the first inning against Vancouver starter Sem Robberse on RBI singles by Zac Veen and Lavigne (3 for 5, three RBIs). With two down Julio Carreras doubled into the left field corner but Lavigne was thrown out at home by plenty to end the inning.

Spokane starter Mike Ruff cruised until the fifth inning. He walked two and with two down, Steward Berroa bounced one through the right side for a single and Harrison Ray just beat Veen’s throw home to put the Canadians (2-2) on the board. After Ruff issued his third walk of the inning Indians manager Scott Little lifted him in favor of reliever Anderson Pilar.

Pilar got Damiano Palmegiana to fly to center to leave the bases loaded and keep a 2-1 lead intact.

Ruff allowed one run on three hits and three walks with three strikeouts over 4 2/3 innings. Pilar picked up the win, Blake Goldsberry struck out four in his High-A debut and Boby Johnson allowed a run in the ninth but earned his second save of the season.