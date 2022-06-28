‘Go now’ evacuations issued for wildfire near Soap Lake

High winds spurred evacuation orders for some Grant County residents after a fire broke out and was threatening dozens of buildings Tuesday.

The Monument Fire was burning about 300 acres and threatening 50 structures as of Tuesday evening, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook. No injuries had been reported.

A level three evacuation notice, which means “go now,” took effect for some residents around 2:45 p.m.

The evacuation notice was for people on the 21000 block of Road D.5 Northeast, the area of roads D.5 NE and 20.6 NE, D.5 NE and 20.7 NE, and east of Soap Lake, according to a Grant County Sheriff’s Office alert.

Ryan Rodruck, communications manager at Washington State Department of Natural Resources, said the Monument Fire was 4 miles northeast of Quincy . Multiple resources were on scene but the fire’s “forward progress” was stopped, Rodruck said.

State Route 28 is closed from milepost 56 to 59, just east of the junction with State Route 17 because the Monument Fire is on both sides of the road, according to a tweet by the Washington State Department of Transportation. No detour was available and there was no estimated time for reopening as of Tuesday afternoon.

Law enforcement officers will go door-to-door to notify people in the Level 3 area, the sheriff’s office said. Local authorities will provide advice about what roads evacuees should take to leave the area.

Another fire closer to Quincy also burned 300 acres but was controlled as of Tuesday evening, the sheriff’s office said. That fire spurred evacuation orders for a few residents. No one was injured.

