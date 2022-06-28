Patients evacuated from Grand Coulee hospital after reported gas leak
UPDATED: Tue., June 28, 2022
Ambulances from across the region were helping to evacuate Coulee Medical Center in Grand Coulee after a gas leak was reported on Tuesday afternoon, according to a spokesman for the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.
The gas leak evacuation is unrelated to a Grant County wildfire evacuation that was announced around the same time.
The gas leak was reported at about 3:30 p.m. It originated in the hospital’s laboratory, but its nature is unknown, Grant County Sheriff’s Office public information officer Kyle Foreman said.
The hospital is smaller, but is a “vital lifeline for the community,” Foreman said. About 25 patients were still in the process of being transported to different facilities as of 5 p.m., he said.
This story is developing.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.