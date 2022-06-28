Patients evacuated from Grand Coulee hospital after reported gas leak

Ambulances from across the region were helping to evacuate Coulee Medical Center in Grand Coulee after a gas leak was reported on Tuesday afternoon, according to a spokesman for the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.

The gas leak evacuation is unrelated to a Grant County wildfire evacuation that was announced around the same time.

The gas leak was reported at about 3:30 p.m. It originated in the hospital’s laboratory, but its nature is unknown, Grant County Sheriff’s Office public information officer Kyle Foreman said.

The hospital is smaller, but is a “vital lifeline for the community,” Foreman said. About 25 patients were still in the process of being transported to different facilities as of 5 p.m., he said.

This story is developing.